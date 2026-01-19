Stir in Baduria over EC harassment: Residents block road against SIR

Kolkata: A massive protest hit the streets of Baduria in North 24-Parganas, alleging harassment by the Election Commission (EC) in the name of SIR.

According to sources, on Sunday morning, residents of Shimultala area in Baduria put up a blockade on the local road and started an agitation. While shouting slogans refusing to accept the SIR, the residents alleged that despite submitting the enumeration forms correctly, they are being called for a hearing, citing various reasons.

Criticising the EC, people raised questions about how the information of almost half of the total voters did not match or was incorrect. It was learnt that out of 900 voters, about 475 persons were called for a hearing. Some people alleged that despite appearing in the hearing with the necessary documents, they were told to appear again.

Protesters claimed they were being forced to attend hearings by the Election Department, disrupting their urgent work.

Local resident Ifaz Mandal said: “People are going to the hearing but have to return all their documents and are asked to appear again. How many times can this happen? If we skip work even for a day, our families cannot survive. The EC is deliberately harassing working people like us.”