Stir at Nakarer border over confrontation between Indians & BGB

Cooch Behar: A confrontation between Indian citizens and the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) has once again caused a stir in the Nakarer border area of Bagdogra Phulka Dabri Gram Panchayat, located in the Mekhliganj block of Cooch Behar district.

According to local residents, the problem began when villagers installed wire fencing along the border approximately a month ago.

While attempting to reinforce the fencing with bamboo poles on Wednesday, the villagers were allegedly threatened by the Bangladesh Border Guard, leading to a confrontation. The situation escalated until the Border Security Force (BSF) intervened to restore order.

Anup Roy, a local resident, explained: “The wire fencing was installed a few days ago along the border in the Bagdogra Phulka Dabri Gram Panchayat area.

The area was previously left unprotected, allowing Bangladeshi smugglers to easily cross into India and steal crops from Indian farmlands.

While the fencing was being set up, residents faced opposition from the Bangladesh Border Guard and Bangladeshi citizens.

Despite this, the fencing was completed. When locals went there to reinforce the fence with bamboo, the Bangladesh Border Guard attempted to stop them, triggering a commotion.

The situation was eventually brought under control by the BSF, who oversaw the completion of the work.”