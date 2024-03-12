Still in the party, clarifies TMC’s Sayantika Banerjee

Kolkata: With reports doing the rounds that actress-turned-politician Sayantika Banerjee has resigned from Trinamool Congress, she clarified to a vernacular news media that she is still in the party.



Reports surfaced that Sayantika was irked with TMC’s decision to not give her an MP ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and hence had sent her resignation on Sunday evening to Trinamool state president.

She told a vernacular news media that a letter of her resignation doing rounds is “fake” since it neither has her signature nor a stamp. Sayantika said that although she felt bad for not being given a ticket despite working hard for the people, however, she is not resigning from the party.