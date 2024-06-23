STF unearths terror module in Burdwan

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police has unearthed a new terror module styled as ‘Shahadat’ that is operating in Bangladesh from Kanksa in West Burdwan on Saturday and arrested a member of the module.



According to STF officials, acting on a tip off, cops on Saturday conducted a raid at a house in Kanksa and arrested Md. Habibullah. It is alleged that Habibullah is the head of the organisation here in Bengal and he is called the ‘Ameer’. Sources reportedly informed that after the network of the Jamat-ul-Mujahideen was exposed in Bengal and India, the terror outfit reportedly got divided into two groups. While one group wanted to follow the terror module of ISIS, the other group decided to follow the path of Al Qaeda.

The leader of the second group Salauddin alias ‘baro bhai’ stayed back in India and started a new organisation. Later, he reportedly got tied up with the Ansar Al Islam which is also a terror outfit in Bangladesh. This Ansar Al Islam is further connected with the terror outfit Al Qaeda.

Recently, three members of the terror outfit Shahadat were reportedly arrested in Bangladesh.

The STF officials informed that the members of the group mostly communicate through a cryptic messaging platform, “BiP” and are working secretly with the purpose of spreading terror both in India and Bangladesh.

STF officials are interrogating Habibullah to find out the whereabouts of Salauddin. A case has been registered at the Kanksa Police Station against Habibullah under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).