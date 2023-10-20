STF unearths ‘heroin factory’, arrests four

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police unearthed a heroin manufacturing factory and arrested four persons, including two women from Gaighata in North 24-Parganas.



According to STF officials, acting on a tip off late on Thursday night police conducted a raid at the house of a woman, Kakali Roy at Bishnupur village in Gaighata. Initially police found nothing inside the house. When cops went upstairs on the first floor, they found all the rooms had been converted into a factory where crude heroin is processed to make a finer product for selling.

Apart from Kakali who is the owner of the house, police also found another woman Doli Sarder along with two men, Tapan Mondal and Abhijit Biswas who were involved in heroin production.

Police claimed that the bedrooms, kitchen and washrooms were converted into different sections of the unit for the processes. During the raid, police found about 8 kg heroin, 5 kg power substance, about 10 kg acetic anhydride liquid (a precursor material), 40 kg sodium carbonate along with machineries used for the manufacturing process. The cost of the seized contraband is about Rs 16 crore in the grey market.