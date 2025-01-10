STF teams of Kolkata and Bihar Police bust two arms factory

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police, along with the Bihar Police has unearthed two arms factories at Khutauna area of Madhubani district in Bihar on Thursday night.

Recently, Kolkata Police STF were tipped off about an arms factory running at Khutauna Bazar in the guise of an automobile spare parts shop. The information was conveyed to the Bihar Police. It was decided that a joint raid will be held by the Kolkata Police STF and Bihar Police STF.

Accordingly, a team of Kolkata Police STF reached the Khutauna on Thursday. After chalking out a plan, the raid was conducted on Thursday night at the spare parts shop styled as ‘Kishan auto parts’. During the raid, the joint team of Kolkata Police STF and Bihar Police STF unearthed an active mini gun factory at the premises and three notorious firearms racketeers identified as Istheyaque Alam, Iftekar Alam and Rajkumar Chowdhury alias Birju were detained.

Police seized 24 pieces of 7mm pistol body, 24 pieces of 7mm pistol barrel, three 7mm pistol sliders, one lathe machine, one milling machine, two drilling machines, one grinding machine, one welding machine and other tools and raw materials used for production of improvised firearms.

After interrogation of the trio, cops conducted another raid at the premises at the house of Raju Kumar Sah and another mini gun factory was found running. During the raid, 24 pieces of 7mm pistol butt or grip, one milling machine, one grinding machine, one drilling machine and a huge quantity of raw materials and tools used in the production of these illegal firearms were seized. A case was registered later at the Khutauna police station.