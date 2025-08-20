STF takes over Madhyamgram blast probe

Kolkata: In a major development in the Madhyamgram blast case, the state police Special Task Force (STF) took over the investigation on Tuesday.

According to sources, after assuming charge of the probe, STF officials reportedly detained a woman for questioning, with whom the deceased, Sachhidananda Mishra, had a relationship. However, police have not officially confirmed this. Mishra, who had come in contact with the married woman through social media, later became involved with her.

Investigators suspect he may have planned to kill her husband using the explosive device that went off late Sunday night.

Preliminary findings suggest Mishra accidentally triggered the device while handling it, either by pressing a button or activating it, which led to the fatal explosion. The STF is now probing how Mishra managed to manufacture the device and whether he had links with any individuals connected to anti-national activities.

Meanwhile, Mishra’s father arrived in Madhyamgram on Tuesday and reportedly stated he had no knowledge of his son’s visit there or of his connection with the woman.

The blast took place around 1 am on Sunday under the Madhyamgram flyover. A police patrol team spotted Mishra lying injured at the site and rushed him to Barasat District Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. CCTV footage reviewed by police confirmed the explosion. A case was subsequently registered at Madhyamgram police station under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances (ES) Act.