STF seizes heroin & arms in separate cases, 4 arrested

KOLKATA: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police seized heroin and arms in two different cases on Saturday night from Kaliganj in Nadia and Ratua in Malda.



Police have so far arrested four persons — two in heroin seizure and two in arms seizure cases.

According to STF officials, a few days ago, acting on a tip-off, they arrested two persons from the Berhampur Bus Stand area with about 4.8 kg of heroin. After interrogating the arrested duo, cops came to know the consignment was to be delivered to a man identified as Goutam Sarkar alias Buddha.

Accordingly, cops gathered information about Goutam and learnt that he was set to travel to Nadia with heroin on Saturday night.

An STF team was deployed on Palashi-Karimpur Road under Kaliganj Police Station on Saturday evening. At night two suspects, including Goutam, were spotted.

They were apprehended immediately and during the search, cops found about 2 kg of heroin.

In a separate incident, STF officials on Saturday night arrested two persons with several arms from Ratua in Malda.

Cops were maintaining strict vigil in and around the Jannagar More in Ratua. At night two suspects, identified as Md. Sarif of Goalpokhor in North Dinajpur and Luthfar Rahaman of Ratua were spotted with a bag.

After detaining them the bag was searched. During the search, police found four pipe guns along with 25 rounds of bullets. Later a case was registered at the Ratua Police Station and they were arrested. The source and destination of the illegal firearms are yet to be ascertained.