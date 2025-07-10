STF probes NGO link in ‘spy case’

Kolkata: The state police Special Task Force (STF) is probing the possible involvement of an NGO in East Burdwan in connection with the arrest of two men for suspected anti-national activities.

Sources said the two accused—Mukesh Rajak and Rakesh Kumar Gupta—who worked for the NGO, have so far denied having any links with Pakistani agents. During interrogation, the duo reportedly admitted to sharing mobile numbers and OTPs with individuals in Delhi and Mumbai, but claimed they were unaware of any ISI links of the recipients.

Police have learnt that Rajak and Gupta had been involved in this activity for the past three years and received substantial sums of money in exchange for sharing the information. Their mobile phones, bank accounts, and social media profiles are currently being scanned for suspicious activities or transactions.

STF officials picked up the two men on Saturday night. Investigators have also found that the duo frequently changed their rented accommodations, which has further raised suspicions.