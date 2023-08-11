STF nabs three for smuggling phensedyl bottles

Kolkata: The STF of state police nabbed three smugglers and seized a huge quantity of phensedyl bottles on Thursday from the airport area.



The trio was identified as Sajahan Mandal, Rafiqul Mandal and Purna Haldar. They hailed from Baduria in North 24-Parganas. All three were produced at the Barrackpore Court and remanded to police custody for 14 days.

Acting on a tip off, police intercepted a truck in the airport area on Jessore Road on Thursday morning. During a search of the truck, 9000 bottles of phensedyl, worth around Rs 50 lakh, were found inside sacks. This banned cough syrup was about to be smuggled to Bangladesh through different routes. The consignment was coming from Uttar Pradesh.

STF sources identified the kingpin of the racket in Bengal as Murad who hails from Chatra in Baduria. He was earlier arrested a few years ago in connection with a case registered under the NDPS Act.