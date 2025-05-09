STF nabs smuggler with 8 illegal firearms in major crackdown

Malda: In a significant breakthrough in the fight against illegal arms trafficking, the Special Task Force (STF) of Bengal achieved major success early Thursday morning. Acting on a tip-off, STF personnel conducted a swift and strategic raid near PTS More in the Baishnabnagar Police Station area of Malda district.

During the operation, one arms smuggler identified as Sanjit Kumar Tewari (38), a resident of Bhagalpur, Bihar, was apprehended. Upon a thorough search of his personal belongings, the STF recovered eight illegal firearms, including pipe guns and one-shotter weapons. The seized weapons are believed to be part of a larger arms trafficking network operating across state borders.

A formal case has been registered at Baishnabnagar Police Station and further investigation is currently underway. Preliminary reports suggest that Tewari was transporting the firearms from Bihar with the intention of delivering them in Malda.

STF officials confirmed that the operation is part of an ongoing drive to dismantle illegal arms supply chains in the region. Authorities are now focusing on tracing the origin of the weapons and identifying the network of individuals involved in this smuggling racket. The arrest and seizure mark a considerable step forward in ensuring public safety and curbing the menace of unlawful arms circulation.

More arrests and seizures are expected as the investigation progresses. Further, a fake currency smuggler was arrested in Baishnabnagar with counterfeit notes worth Rs 3.92 lakh. The accused, 19-year-old Sintu alias Sahud Sheikh of Pardeonapur, was caught during a police operation on Wednesday night.

All recovered notes were Rs 500 denominations. Police have launched a probe into the fake currency racket.