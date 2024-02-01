STF nabs man with illegal arms

Darjeeling: A Special Task Force team from the Siliguri unit nabbed one Bhola Mia (35 years) and recovered two improvised 7.65 bore semi-automatic pistols; 4 pistol magazines and two rounds of live 7.65mm ammunition. Based on source information Mia, a resident of Dinhata was arrested from Basantir Hat Bazar under Sahebgunj Thana, Cooch Behar.

The arrested confessed that he had bought the arms and ammunition from Bihar and was about to deliver the contraband to a person in Assam. During probe, he confessed that previously he had successfully smuggled illegal firearms to Assam and different parts of Bengal. He confessed being part of inter-state arms racket. A case has been initiated at the Sahebganj Police Station under the Arms Act, 1959.