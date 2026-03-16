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STF nabs B’deshi tout in Osman Hadi’s murder

BY MPost16 March 2026 12:11 AM IST

Kolkata: In a breakthrough in the case related to the murder of Bangladeshi political activist Sharif Osman Hadi, the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police has arrested a man who allegedly helped the killers enter India illegally.

According to STF officials, the accused, identified as Philip Sangma, a Bangladeshi national, was picked up from the Shantipur Bypass in Nadia district on Saturday.

Earlier, on March 8, the STF had arrested two Bangladeshi nationals from Bongaon in North 24-Parganas who had fled to India after allegedly assassinating Hadi in Bangladesh last year. The arrested men were identified as Rahul alias Faisal Karim Masud, a resident of Patuakhali, and Alamgir Hossain, a resident of Dhaka.

During preliminary interrogation, the duo confessed that they had entered India through the Meghalaya border. Further questioning revealed that Sangma had allegedly helped them cross into India.

MPost

MPost


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