STF nabs B’deshi tout in Osman Hadi’s murder

Kolkata: In a breakthrough in the case related to the murder of Bangladeshi political activist Sharif Osman Hadi, the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police has arrested a man who allegedly helped the killers enter India illegally.

According to STF officials, the accused, identified as Philip Sangma, a Bangladeshi national, was picked up from the Shantipur Bypass in Nadia district on Saturday.

Earlier, on March 8, the STF had arrested two Bangladeshi nationals from Bongaon in North 24-Parganas who had fled to India after allegedly assassinating Hadi in Bangladesh last year. The arrested men were identified as Rahul alias Faisal Karim Masud, a resident of Patuakhali, and Alamgir Hossain, a resident of Dhaka.

During preliminary interrogation, the duo confessed that they had entered India through the Meghalaya border. Further questioning revealed that Sangma had allegedly helped them cross into India.