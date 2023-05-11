STF nabs 5 with heroin worth at least Rs 2.5 crore

The STF of the state police nabbed five persons and seized about 2.5 kg of heroin on Tuesday afternoon. According to sources, on Tuesday afternoon acting on a tip-off, STF officers kept a strict vigil in and around the Sukanta Pally bus stop on the Dakshineswar-bound flank of the Belgharia Expressway. In the afternoon, police spotted two cars that had stopped and five men from two cars got down. While they were exchanging a bag STF officials surrounded them and during search, cops found several packets of heroin. The seized heroin is worth about Rs 2.5 crore and was to be smuggled out to Bangladesh through one of the Indo-Bangla borders in North 24-Parganas. The accused persons were detained and taken to the Dum Dum PS. A case was registered against them there under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act following which five of them were arrested. It was found that the partially manufactured heroin was procured from North-East India and delivered somewhere at Palashi area in Nadia. The final manufacturing process was done in Palashi and then it was to be handed over to drug racketeers for smuggling.