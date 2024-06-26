STF nabs 2 with contraband cough syrup worth Rs 4 cr

Siliguri: Special Task Force (STP) of West Bengal arrested two men with contraband cough syrup worth Rs 4 crore at Jatiyakali area in Fulbari under New Jalpaiguri Police Station.



The accused have been identified as Rohit Patel (23 years), Ramakant Kol (19 years), both residents of Madhya Pradesh.

On Monday night, based on secret information, the STF team of the Siliguri unit raided the area and intercepted a 14-wheeler truck loaded with pumpkins. A total of 36,000 bottles of contraband cough syrup were recovered from there.

The approximate market value of the seized contraband is more than Rs 4 crore.

STF sources said that the truck was carrying the contraband cough syrup from Madhya Pradesh to Guwahati, Assam, for delivery by hiding it under pumpkins.

Suspecting police nakas on the way, it started returning from Barovisha in Cooch Behar towards Siliguri.

The truck was intercepted by the STF team when it was coming from the Jalpaiguri side.

A police case has been started at New Jalpaiguri PS under the NDPS Act. Both accused were produced at Jalpaiguri Court on Tuesday.