STF nabs 2 with 1 kg heroin

KOLKATA: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police nabbed two drug peddlers and seized about 1 kg of heroin worth Rs 1 crore on Sunday evening from Andharmanik Post Office more at Baduria in North 24-Parganas.

According to sources the heroin was to be smuggled out to Bangladesh through one of the Indo-Bangla borders in North 24- Parganas.

According to sources, on Sunday afternoon acting on a tip-off, STF officers were keeping a strict vigil in and around the Andharmanik Post Office more in Baduria. While keeping a watch in the area, cops spotted the suspects riding a motorcycle. The duo was intercepted near Andharmanik Sammiloni Nimno Buniyadi Vidyalaya.