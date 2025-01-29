STF busts Kasba call centre, two booked

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police has busted a fake call centre in Kasba area and arrested two persons on Tuesday for allegedly duping USA citizens on the pretext of fixing problems and providing service by impersonating as employees of two popular antivirus software manufacturers.

According to police, they were tipped off about suspicious activity in a guest house located in Tagore Park of Kasba. During further enquiry, police learnt that a call centre is running from the guest house. On Tuesday, an STF team raided the guest house at 848, Laskarhat, Tagore Park. Cops found several rooms on the third floor which were being used as call centres.

Cops learnt that accused persons were using internet calling using a specific software that can route calls, making it difficult to detect the source. STF found out that the tele callers used to dupe USA citizens on the pretext of upgrading the anti-virus in their computer. They demanded money before providing service. After getting the payment, they stopped all communication.

Police arrested two persons Rahul Kumar of 473, Laskarhat Tagore Park and Anees Hussain of 27A, Gulam Jelani Road in Tiljala. Cops also seized six laptops, four mobile phones, one wifi router and several documents from the call centre.

A case was registered at the Kasba Police Station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (I-T) Act. It was learnt that these two persons were the key accused and suspected to be the masterminds of the racket.