STF busts interstate racket forging govt docus

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police has busted an interstate racket forging government documents from Birbhum district on Monday evening.

According to STF officials, acting on a tip off, cops conducted a raid at a place in Parui of Birbhum and unearthed an interstate syndicate that was forging various government documents and identity cards. These forged documents were allegedly used for many fraudulent purposes. During a search operation, several forged government documents and digital tools were seized.

Sources informed that the accused persons identified as Sheikh Miraj Hossain and Abdul Kuddus alias Munna who were arrested after the search operation, have some connection with Bangladesh.

Though a case has been registered at the STF (Headquarters) Police Station in Salt Lake Sector V under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act, the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial And Other Subsidies, Benefits And Services) Act and the Foreigners Act, police did not divulge whether one of them or both the accused are illegal immigrants. After producing them at the Bidhannagar ACJM Court, both the accused were remanded to the STF custody. It has been learnt that the duo is getting interrogated to find out what kind of forged documents they have sold and to whom.