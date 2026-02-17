STF Bust: 9 Improvised Guns, 3 nabbed

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal police seized nine improvised firearms and arrested three persons in two separate operations in Malda and Birbhum districts over the weekend.

In the first operation on February 14 afternoon, STF personnel arrested Asraful Sk, a resident of the Baishnabnagar police station area in Malda district, from near Farakka bus stand. Five improvised firearms were recovered from his possession.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act at the STF headquarters police station.

In the second operation on February 15, the STF’s Durgapur unit intercepted two persons near Sainthia railway station in Birbhum district. Four improvised firearms were recovered from their joint and exclusive possession.

The arrested were identified as Sk Mofijul, a resident of the Kandi police station area in Murshidabad district, and Samser Ansari, a resident of Dumka district in Jharkhand. A case was registered at the Government Railway Police Station in Sainthia for legal action against them. Mpost