STF books two arms dealer, seizes guns, ammo

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police arrested two arms dealers from Basirhat in North 24- Parganas, seizing two improvised pistols and a huge number of bullets on Monday night.

Police are probing to find out whether the arrested duo had any connection with the two licenced gun shops which were sealed for smuggling arms and ammunition. Sources said, acting on a tip off, STF officials conducted a raid near the Sishona Das Para and detained two suspects Diptajit Sen and Kajal Mukherjee of Choto Jirakpur in Basirhat. During the interrogation, the duo confessed their involvement in the illegal arms trade.

They confessed they have concealed several firearms and ammunition at their residences.

Based on their statement, police at first conducted a raid at the house of Sen and seized one improvised pistol and a huge number of bullets and then went to the house of Mukherjee from where another pistol and bullets were found. Police have seized a total of two 7mm semi-automatic pistols and 252 rounds of ammunition, including 132 rounds of 7.65mm, 115 rounds of .32 caliber and five rounds of 9mm bullets.

Sources informed that a case has been registered at the Basirhat Police Station. Though the case at present is investigated by the cops of Basirhat Police Station, the probe will be taken over by the STF soon. In a separate such incident, a man was arrested from the Jorasanko area on Monday with a country-made improvised single-shot firearm and one bullet.

Police claimed that the accused Vinod Rao is a notorious criminal and rowdy of Park Street PS area. He was recently involved in a dacoity in the area. Rao has many cases pending against him in several police stations of Kolkata. Also, he was allegedly involved in an abduction in the New Town area a few years ago.