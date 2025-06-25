STF books man near Howrah Stn with guns & ammo

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police arrested a man near Howrah Railway Station on Monday evening.

According to police sources, acting on a tip-off, STF personnel were maintaining strict surveillance in the vicinity of Howrah station. After some time, they spotted a suspect and promptly intercepted him. The man was identified as Md. Mahtab, a resident of Akbarnagar in Bihar.

Upon searching his bag, police recovered two improvised one-shooter small firearms and 42 rounds of 8 mm bullets. The bullets were marked with “KF,” indicating that they were manufactured at the Khamaria Ordnance Factory in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

During interrogation, STF officials learnt that Mahtab had procured the arms and ammunition in Bihar and was planning to supply them in Bengal for substantial profit.

A case has been registered against him at the STF Headquarters police station in Salt Lake, Sector V. He has since been arrested and is currently being interrogated to identify the intended recipients of the consignment. Police are also likely to contact the Khamaria Ordnance Factory as

part of the ongoing investigation.