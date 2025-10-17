STF arrests 3 women with yaba tablets

Siliguri: The Special Task Force (STF) Siliguri unit, West Bengal, conducted a raid at New Cooch Behar Railway Station in the early hours of Thursday, acting on a tip-off about the movement of a large consignment of yaba tablets.

During the operation, the STF team apprehended three women who had concealed the contraband on their bodies in an attempt to smuggle it secretly. The arrested have been identified as Apika Bibi (42 years) of Pushnadanga, and Tachhiman Khatun (27 years) and Farida Khatun (25years), both residents of Dewanhat under Cooch Behar.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the trio was travelling from Silchar, Assam, aboard the Kanchenjungha Express. The STF recovered 3.39 kilograms of Yaba tablets, valued at over Rs 1 crore.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the STF Siliguri Unit police station, and further investigation is underway.