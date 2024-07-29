STF arrests 3 persons with 5 SIM boxes

Siliguri: After having recovered three SIM boxes from Fulbari on the Indo-Bangladesh border earlier, the Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal recovered a total of five SIM boxes from three different areas of Siliguri on Saturday. Three persons have been arrested in connection with this.



The three accused are Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Shishudangi in Matigara; Mukesh Poddar, a resident of Rajendranagar; and Sandeep Kumar Rajak, a resident of Junction Gate Bazar under Pradhan Nagar police station.

Based on secret information, in the early hours of Saturday, the team first raided Sanjay’s house. After interrogating him, the other persons were nabbed.

STF sources said Anjani Kumar alias Bablu, a resident of Bihar, was involved in the incident and has already been arrested by the Bihar police. Two more accused, named Dilip Gupta and Sujan Saha, were identified after interrogating the arrested. Both of them are absconding. They were booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, Indian Telegraph Act 1885, and Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act and were produced at Siliguri Court on Saturday. Their bail pleas were granted.

STF sources said these SIM boxes are used for terminating VoIP international calls bypassing the legal gateways of the domestic telecom operators. Such boxes receive international VoIP calls from foreign countries including Pakistan, China, and the Middle East.