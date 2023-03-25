Steps taken to set up cancer units in all district hospitals

kolkata: The State government has taken up initiatives to set up separate cancer units in all district hospitals. The state Health department is trying to adopt the ‘hub and spoke’ model.



The department has already chalked out elaborate plans in this regard.

Training will be conducted from March 24 to May 11 at Swasthya Bhawan where the superintendents, deputy superintendents, various department heads of the district hospitals as well as medical colleges will take part to discuss the model and how to launch the new services.

Sources said that 24 medical colleges and 14 district hospitals will take part in the training programme which will be on the expansion of cancer treatment in the districts.

In an attempt to provide specialised treatment in the rural areas, the State Health department will set up breast cancer centres in three districts and two health districts of Bengal on a pilot basis.

As a part of its comprehensive programme to detect breast cancer early among the patients in the remote areas, the Health department will impart training among the ASHA workers so that primary screening can be done at the doorsteps.

According to Health department sources, breast cancer treatment centres will come up initially in the districts like Birbhum, Murshidabad, South 24-Parganas and also in two health districts ~ Diamond Harbour and Jhargram.

ASHA workers will be specially trained so that they can make the women aware about breast cancer and its implications. The ASHA workers will also help them to screen if they feel any abnormality and cancer symptoms in their breast.

A survey will be carried out by the ASHA workers in all

the districts.

Meanwhile, the ruling Trinamool Congress on Friday in its twitter handle has given a detailed picture on how the State government has strengthened infrastructure in the health sector since 2011.

“Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble CM Smt. @MamataOfficial, Bengal has made UNPRECEDENTED STRIDES in the health sector since 2011! We are committed to realizing our shared goal of a healthier & more robust Bengal. We remain unwavering in our dedication to the people!” Trinamool Congress tweeted.

It said that the number of medical colleges has gone up to 33 in 2022 from what remained at 10 in 2011. The number of medical seats has gone up to 4,850 in 2022 from 1,355 in 2011. Around 42 Superspecialty hospitals have been set up where in 2011 there was none.