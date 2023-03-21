Steps taken to resolve civic issues in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s assurance during her recent North Bengal visit, the civic issues in Pathanpara area under Balurghat civic body are being resolved. The Trinamool Congress-run Balurghat civic body has started the development works of Pathanpara area, giving a major relief to the residents.

The area which is inhabited by about 70 families had been facing issues related to street lighting and drinking water supply. Earlier, the residents had alleged that road in this area was not constructed during the Left Front regime.

Recently, Balurghat Municipality took up the initiative to construct a road with drainage system at Pathanpara. The Chief Minister herself laid the foundation stone of the construction of the road during the administrative meeting held at Gazole in Malda on February 21.

After that, step by step, Balurghat Municipality provided drinking water connection, street lights, and drains in that area.On Monday, the construction of a concrete road under the initiative of the Balurghat civic body started. Local TMC councillor Nita Nandi said once the local residents lost faith that the road would be constructed. She said that the construction of another road along with that road is going on at a cost of Rs 5 lakh.