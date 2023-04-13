Steps taken to ensure beneficiaries know scheme for which DBT done

The state government is taking measures to ensure that the beneficiaries of the various government schemes who get direct benefit transfer (DBT) into their respective bank accounts know for which specific scheme, the money is being credited to the account. Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi in a meeting held at Nabanna on Wednesday directed Additional Chief Secretary Finance to take up this issue with the banks so that the beneficiaries know clearly for which scheme, the DBT is being made in his/her account.

The beneficiaries of various schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar, Krishak Bandhu, Kanyashree, etc get amount credited to their bank accounts by the state government through banks. They also receive SMS related to the transfer of money in their mobile phones. However, it is not mentioned in the message for which scheme the amount has been credited. The Chief Secretary asked the Additional Chief Secretary Finance to take up the matter with the bank so that the beneficiaries while receiving SMS of DBT specifically know for which scheme they have received the money.

Dwivedi while holding a virtual meeting in connection with Duare Sarkar with the district magistrates , SDO and BDOs said that the state government feels that the beneficiaries should know for which scheme they are receiving the transfer into their bank accounts.

The Chief Secretary directed the district administration to take necessary measures so that all pending cases since the first edition of Duare Sarkar is cleared on a war footing. The services which required DBT should be cleared by April 20 while other service delivery should be cleared by April 30.

The sixth edition of Duare Sarkar kicked off from Arpil 1 and applications were received till April 10. All services will be delivered by 30th of this month.

Over 58 lakh people have visited the Duare Sarkar camps till April 10 with 15589 camps being held across the state. The highest number of 12013 camps have been held in North 24-Parganas.

The highest applications have been received for Bina Mulye Samajik Suraksha Yojana, followed by Lakshmir Bhandar and Swasthya Sathi.

Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had directed the Health department to mention in the documents related with the treatment of patients that the state government is bearing the expenditure of all treatment in state run hospitals so that the family members of the same know that the state is providing free treatment. The department has already directed the hospitals and the practice has

started already.