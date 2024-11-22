Stepmother held for stabbing disabled son in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: A 39-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her disabled stepson with a sharp weapon and later attempting to strangle him with a pillow. The incident occurred in the Barua Para area of Bahadur Gram Panchayat.

The accused, Pinki Roy, reportedly attacked her 23-year-old stepson, Prosenjit Roy, after he asked for rice. When the stabbing attempt failed, she allegedly tried to suffocate him by pressing a pillow against his face. The neighbours intervened, rescuing him and taking him to the Jalpaiguri Medical College Super Specialty Hospital for treatment.

The victim’s father, Naresh Chandra Roy, a security guard working in Siliguri, has filed a formal complaint against his wife, Pinki Roy. In his statement to the police, Naresh described the distressing scene when he returned home late Thursday night after receiving a call from his neighbours.

“I married Pinki Roy five months ago, hoping she would care for my son after the death of my wife four years ago. Initially, everything seemed fine, but this attack on my son is unforgivable,” Naresh said. Naresh further explained that his wife, Pinki Roy, had also lost her own husband years ago and lived with her son at her father’s house before their marriage. The couple’s first few months together had been uneventful, but the tragic incident has left the community in a shock. Following Naresh’s complaint, the Kotwali Police Station in Jalpaiguri arrested Pinki Roy. The police confirmed that legal action is underway against the accused.