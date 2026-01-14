Stepfather arrested for ‘sexual abuse’ of toddler in Darjeeling

Siliguri: A shocking case of alleged sexual abuse involving a one-and-a-half-year-old girl has surfaced in the plains of Darjeeling, with police arresting the child’s stepfather in connection with the incident. The accused has been identified as 24-year-old Mohammad Rustam, also known as Thekua.

According to police sources, the child’s mother had been living with the accused since the girl’s birth. On Sunday, the child’s health suddenly deteriorated, prompting her mother to take her to the Primary Health Centre for treatment. During the medical examination, hospital authorities found the situation suspicious and immediately informed the police.

Police officials rushed to the hospital and initiated a preliminary investigation. A medical examination of the child was conducted, after which the alleged abuse came to light. Based on the findings, the police arrested the stepfather on Tuesday morning.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was produced before the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Court on Tuesday afternoon. Further investigation into the incident is currently underway.