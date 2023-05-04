Step taken to revive handloom industry in Cooch Behar district

COOCH BEHAR: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) has taken up a special initiative to revive the handloom industry which has been losing its charm over time.



Nabard has initiated the formation of Producer Organisations to support the revival of the handloom industry. The project will make it easier to market handloom products to the market. Financial aid will also be available for handloom weavers through this project.

Lakshman Chandra Sarkar, the district officer of Nabard in Cooch Behar, said: “We have sent a proposal regarding this matter to higher authorities for further action.”

“The initiative was taken by a farmers’ club in Cooch Behar. Everyone associated with the handloom industry in Cooch Behar district will benefit from this project,” the officer added.

The Secretary of the Farmers’ Club, Amal Ray stated “Creating a Producer Organisation in the handloom industry can bring about significant benefits. Through this project, all handloom weavers will be brought under one roof and will receive government help.”

A handloom weaver, Bimal Barman, said: “There was a high demand for handloom in Cooch Behar district in the past, with thousands of people associated with the industry. Handloom weavers in villages such as Baburhat, Chakchaka of Cooch Behar Block 2, Maghpala of Cooch Behar Block 1, and Nishiganj of Mathabhanga Block 2 used to create their own infrastructure in their homes and produce cloth to sell in the market.”

“However, with time the demand decreased and the handloom industry is currently facing losses. Many people have switched to other professions. If a producer organisation is established for the handloom industry, the industry can be revived,” added Barman.