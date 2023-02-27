Step taken to provide quality healthcare services to women in remote areas

KOLKATA: West Bengal Swarojgar Corporation Ltd (WBSCL) is joining hands with Ramkrishna Sarada Mission Matri Bhavan for extending quality healthcare treatment provided by the maternity hospital to the far flung villages in the state.



Chairman of WBSCL Tanmoy Ghosh along with senior officials of the Corporation recently visited the hospital located at Sree Mohan Lane near Tollygunge police station and assured it of all necessary support in its endeavour of providing health care to poor urban mothers and children, promoting the concepts of safe motherhood among the underprivileged families. Pravrajika Alok Prana, the Assistant Secretary of the Math interacted with Ghosh and informed him of the activities of the hospital in detail.

“The hospital conducts health camps in Kolkata and its adjoining districts time to time. We will provide necessary infrastructure so that they can organise such camps in the far flung districts that will enable rural women through out the state to access quality treatment. We will try to rope in some renowned doctors to visit this hospital and examine patients free of cost by using the infrastructure of the hospital,” Ghosh said.

The WBSCL has also decided to bear the cost of the training provided for the Sahayikas including the cost for their lodging and food.

The hospital has state of the art facilities in the form of four laproscopic surgery machines one of which is the most modernised one, three operation theatres, equipment for tests like ultrasonography, mammography, ventilation infrastructure, NICU (neo natal intensive care unit),PICU(Paediatric intensive care unit) etc.

The hospital conducts outdoor treatment free for all and has as many as 70 paid doctors in its board. The hospital runs a clinic for children of age group 1 month to 3 year with full immunization and a clinical and bio-chemical laboratory equipped with modern technology to ensure efficient and quick service.