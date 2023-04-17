Step taken to boost animal rearing in rural areas

darjeeling: Chief Executive, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA,) Anit Thapa, urged the rural populace to take up animal rearing alongside agriculture as a means of alternate income generation. Thapa was present at a programme organised by the Animal Resource Development department of the GTA in which livestock were distributed among beneficiaries at Pedong in the Kalimpong district.



“We have to be self sufficient. We have to take up animal rearing- the livelihood of our ancestors. Earlier, each and every household in the Hills, especially in the rural areas, used to indulge in animal rearing. Nowadays one can hardly find livestock in households in the hills. Animal rearing is deeply connected with agriculture,” stated Thapa.

He stated that it is an excellent source of alternative income also. “We want to encourage animal rearing so we are distributing livestock. We want people to come forward and take up this profitable venture,” stated Thapa.

The GTA distributed chicks to 1000 beneficiaries with each receiving 10 chicks.

30 persons were given 3 goats each; 33 persons received 3 piglets each and 10 persons received a cow each.

Along with the animals, the ARD department has got the animals insured. They have even provided material to build tin sheds for the animals along with fodder and utensils.