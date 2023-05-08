Step taken for cancellation of vehicles older than 15 years

KOLKATA: The state Transport department has taken steps towards cancellation of vehicles which are more than 15 years old. According to a senior transport official, there are at least 15,000 government vehicles, including state government buses, that need to be scrapped.



Amongst this figure, there are many old-government buses which are currently lying in the garage and need to be scrapped.

Earlier, the state had to send the cars and buses to be scrapped to the agency as there was a lack of government registered scrapping facility.

But the department has initiated the process of setting up scrap yards across the state in order to phase out these vehicles.

The state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty had earlier said that a notice was issued for the scrap yards to be set up in PPP model and many companies have shown interest.

According to an official, at least nine to ten registered vehicle scrapping facilities (RVSF) will be installed across the state.

After scrapping, the company will be issuing a certificate to the vehicle owner and when he will buy a new one, he will get a subsidy in tax of the vehicle, Chakraborty said. Kolkata has close to 2.19 lakh commercial vehicles while the state has close to 6.58 lakh vehicles that are above 15 years old. The minister also said that necessary instructions have been issued to start the process of scrapping vehicles within the KMDA area.