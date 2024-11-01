Steeped in tradition: CM celebrates 47th yr of family Kali Puja at her house

Kolkata: Bengal sparkled with joy and lights as Kali Puja and Diwali festivities swept across the state on Thursday.

Leading the celebrations, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hosted her household’s Kali Puja, a tradition that entered its 47th year. This revered tradition was started in 1978 by her late mother, Gayatri Devi and has since become a heartfelt part of Banerjee’s annual celebrations.

With devotion, Banerjee personally prepared the bhog, a special offering, for Goddess Kali, honouring both her family legacy and the spirit of the festival. The occasion radiated warmth and togetherness, symbolising Bengal’s enduring bond with its rich cultural heritage. Later, Banerjee who observed a fast — as part of the ritual — shared glimpses of the Puja on social media, proudly noting that the cherished tradition was started by her mother.

This year’s Puja also carried a special touch with a tribute to the state government’s flagship “Lakshmir Bhandar” scheme.

Earthen pots adorned with owl motifs, symbolic of the scheme, decorated the Puja area, blending spirituality with Bengal’s cultural roots.

The decor evoked the pastoral charm of Bengal’s villages, creating an atmosphere celebrating tradition and the spirit embraced by “Lakshmir Bhandar”. She had composed a song for the occasion—”Alor Sathe Nisith Rate Maa esechen ghore, boron koro tare (Mother Goddess has come to the house at night, welcome her). The song has been sung by Indranil Sen, state information and cultural affairs minister. Like every year, Banerjee received people who came to her house on this occasion. Chief secretary Manoj Pant, Home secretary Nandini Chakravarti, Director General of police Rajeev Kumar, Commissioner of Police Manoj Verma attended the Puja.

Party leaders, high commission officials, MPs, MLAs, and ministers joined the Puja celebration. The residents of ‘Naba Neer’ attended the Puja like other years. Banerjee visits ‘Naba Neer’ every year and invites the residents to visit her home on Kali Puja. Meanwhile, thousands of people gathered at the Dakshineswar and Kalighat temples during the Puja.

Kali Puja was organised by several clubs across the state. Elaborate police arrangements were made to ensure peace during the festivities. Senior police officers were deployed throughout the city and near the important Puja pandals in the city and the districts.