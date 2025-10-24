Steep rise in price of rice leaves Balurghat consumers worried

BALURGHAT: The price of different rice varieties has skyrocketed in Balurghat’s grain markets, leaving common and middle-class families struggling to manage household expenses. The cost of high-quality Tulaipanji and Chini Atap rice has almost doubled compared to last year, while the prices of Basmati and Katari Bhog have also surged sharply.

Last year, Tulaipanji rice—known for its fragrance and soft texture—was available at Rs 110 to Rs 130 per kg. Now, the same quality sells for around Rs 200 per kg. Similarly, Chini Atap rice, which previously cost between Rs 80 and Rs 100 per kg, is now priced at Rs 170 to Rs 180.

Buyer Sukomal Sinha expressed his frustration, saying: “I used to buy Tulaipanji at Rs 120 a kilo but now shopkeepers are asking Rs 180–200. I had no choice but to settle for Basmati at Rs 80 per kg. Even Katari Bhog has gone up from Rs 80–85 to Rs 110–120 per kg within a year.”

The Tulaipanji variety, primarily cultivated in North Dinajpur’s Raiganj region and parts of Hemtabad, Itahar and Kaliaganj, is also grown in smaller quantities in South Dinajpur’s Kushmandi. Renowned for its unique aroma and taste, this rice has gained popularity beyond the borders of West Bengal, driving up demand nationwide.

Agricultural experts attribute the steep price hike to multiple factors—lower production, reduced government stock, increased transportation costs and the interference of middlemen. They also pointed out that natural calamities and rising global demand for rice have further worsened the situation.

Harish Bhagat, a rice trader in Balurghat, explained: “The fluctuation in price mainly depends on the balance between supply and demand. Since production was lower this year, the supply gap has pushed prices up. Once the Aman harvest hits the market, prices may stabilise.”

Meanwhile, consumers are urging immediate government intervention. Buyer Utpala Karmakar said: “The administration must check whether hoarding or black marketing is taking place. If timely steps aren’t being taken up, the prices of rice may soar even higher, severely impacting family budgets.”