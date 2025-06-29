Staying illegally, 2 Bangladeshi nationals repatriated via Hili border

BALURGHAT: Two Bangladeshi nationals, Al Amin Hossain (38) and Suman Hossain (21), were repatriated to Bangladesh via the Hili border on Friday night after being detained by the Border Security Force (BSF) for illegally entering and residing in India.

According to sources, the BSF handed over the two individuals to the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) following a company-level flag meeting held near the 285 main pillar close to the railway station at the Hili border around 10pm. The flag meeting took place between BSF Hili Camp Commander Sourav Kumar and BGB Hili ICP Camp Commander Asim Kumar.

Al Amin Hossain is a resident of Aichanoradda village under Savar upazila in Dhaka district and the son of SM Ibrahim Dulal.

Suman Hossain hails from Mission Road in Dinajpur district’s Kotwali police station area and is the son of Shahidul Islam.

It was reported that Al Amin had illegally crossed into India one and a half years ago through the Benapole border in Jessore, while Suman entered just a day before his arrest, crossing through the Biral border in Dinajpur on Thursday. Both were apprehended by the BSF from the Balurghat area in West Bengal on Friday afternoon.