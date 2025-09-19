‘Stay in your constituencies, remain vigilant during Puja’

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday instructed her Cabinet colleagues to stay in their respective constituencies during the Durga Puja festivities and remain vigilant to prevent any attempts to disturb law and order in the state.

She issued these directives following a Cabinet meeting held at the state secretariat.

Banerjee emphasised that it is the duty of ministers and MLAs to maintain law and order in their respective areas during Puja and other major celebrations. The administration and police have already been instructed to be more vigilant in maintaining peace across the state.

“The CM told ministers to remain alert during the upcoming Durga Puja festival starting next week. She directed them to keep an eye on the law and order and negate any form of attempts to disrupt peace here during the period,” an official is learnt to have said.

According to sources, Banerjee expressed concern that certain individuals may attempt to trigger disturbances during the festive period to draw media attention. She urged her party’s leaders and ministers to take an active role in this regard and thwart any such attempts.

In particular, she cautioned them against making controversial remarks that could become the subject of public debate or negative headlines.

The Chief Minister has also stressed restraint in speech and advised ministers to immediately inform the police if any untoward incident occurs in their area. “Maintaining communal harmony and public order must be the top priority,” she reportedly said.

She also directed them to engage with local people, maintain courtesy in public interactions, and ensure that the festive spirit is marked by peace and goodwill.