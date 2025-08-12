Stay alert on migrant issue: Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday held his party’s organisational meeting with the leaders and MLAs from the districts like North Dinajpur and Murshidabad, where he issued necessary directives for the restructuring of block organisation, claimed sources.

With an eye on the 2026 Assembly elections, Banerjee directed the leadership from both the districts to keep controversial leaders out of organisational work, and dedicated and committed leaders will have to be brought to the forefront, it was learnt.

The performance of the leaders at the block level should be given utmost importance. The local leaders should maintain better coordination with the people. Banerjee also asked to iron out differences between the leaders and infighting, if any. “Banerjee has given a clear guideline on how to proceed, keeping in mind the 2026 Assembly elections. Instruction of the party has to be followed by the leaders, and there is no place for those who are creating differences for personal gains,” a Trinamool Congress MLA from North Dinajpur said.

According to sources, Banerjee asked his party leaders from North Dinajpur to remain vigilant on the migrant labourer issue, as many people from the district go to other states for work.

Banerjee, during the meeting, regretted the defeat of his party in the Raiganj seat in the last Lok Sabha election, as it was a

close margin loss. The party leaders from North Dinajpur told Banerjee that in some pockets the party failed to get expected results as the BJP distributed money among the local Congress leaders.

With the 2026 Assembly elections approaching, Banerjee has been taking a more active role in organisational matters, holding meetings with various districts, including Jalpaiguri and Malda leadership, trying to iron out factional feud, and target seats in North Bengal.

He was also focusing on organisational structure and strengthening the North Bengal districts, where the BJP had a considerable amount of votes.

He has already held several meetings with the party leaders from Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Malda. During his recent meeting with the districts, Banerjee stressed the need for a united fight in the 2026 Assembly election, keeping aside the indifference among some leaders.

According to party sources, he had also warned that disciplinary action would be taken against anyone foundeng aging in internal conflicts. Meanwhile, Banerjee also warned Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir that action will be taken against him if he makes a public statement against the party.