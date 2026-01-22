Statutory recognition granted to Alipurduar Univ, ending years of administrative hurdles

Alipurduar: Five years after the commencement of its academic activities, Alipurduar University has finally received statutory recognition, removing a major administrative bottleneck and opening the door to institutional expansion and



academic growth.

The absence of statutory recognition had long hampered the university’s functioning, as it was unable to constitute its Executive Council and University Court—two key statutory bodies essential for policy-making and governance. This lacuna repeatedly delayed decision-making and posed serious challenges to the university’s

overall development.

Vice-Chancellor Sarit Kumar Chowdhury confirmed that the hurdles have now been resolved following the approval of statutory recognition by the Governor of West Bengal and Chancellor of state universities, CV Ananda Bose. With this approval, the university will be able to form its Executive Council and establish its own University Court, enabling smoother administration and governance. The recognition also allows the institution to approach the University Grants Commission (UGC) for the redressal of institutional issues.

The statutory status will further empower the university to introduce new academic programmes, including PhD courses, in addition to its existing postgraduate offerings. It will also enable the institution to apply for various financial grants, strengthening its funding base and long-term development prospects.

“A university cannot be run properly without statutory recognition.

Until now, our academic activities were limited. With this recognition, we can introduce doctoral programmes and work towards comprehensive infrastructure development,” said Chowdhury. Although the Alipurduar University Act was passed by the State Assembly in 2018, the university formally began functioning on December 20, 2020, from the infrastructure of the now-defunct Alipurduar College. The development has been widely welcomed by educationists and academic circles in the district. Retired professor Joyti Bikash Nath termed the recognition a “long-awaited milestone” that would enable the university to function “smoothly and efficiently in all respects.”