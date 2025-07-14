Statues of Cooch Behar’s ‘maharajas’ to be installed at key locations

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar Municipality has decided to install statues of prominent ‘maharajas’ and cultural figures at five key locations across the city to preserve and promote its royal and historical legacy. The decision was taken during a recent municipal board meeting.

On Monday, a special Bhoomi Puja ceremony was held at Sagar Dighi for the upcoming statue of Maharaja Jagdipendra Narayan, which will be placed in front of the North Bengal Development department office. Present at the event were Municipality Chairman Rabindra Nath Ghosh, Trinamool Congress district president and councillor Abhijit De Bhowmik and NBSTC Chairman Partha Pratim Roy.

Other statues planned include Maharaja Nripendra Narayan in front of MJN Stadium, Maharaja Biswasingha near Debibari Temple and cultural icon Kazi Nazrul Islam at a designated city location. Statues of Maharaja Lakshmi Narayan, Harendra Narayan and Maharani Gayatri Devi will follow in a phased manner.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha to ensure smooth progress.

Municipality Chairman Ghosh said: “Today’s generation is unfamiliar with the contributions of our Maharajas. These statues will spark curiosity and help preserve our rich heritage.”

Work on installing the statue of Maharaja Jagdipendra Narayan will begin on Tuesday.