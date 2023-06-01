Statue of Subrata Mukherjee to be installed at Ekdalia

A statue of the late Subrata Mukherjee, former mayor of Kolkata will be installed at the premises of Ekdalia Evergreen Club on the occasion of his birthday on June 14. Mukherjee had been the president of the club for 50 years.

The club members have unanimously decided to install the statue and have also taken the consent of the late Mukherjee’s wife for the same.

Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, state Tourism minister Babul Surpiyo who is also the MLA of Ballygunge, MP of south Kolkata Mala Roy, and MLA of Rashbehari constituency Debasish Kumar have been invited by the club to grace the occasion.