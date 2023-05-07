Statue of Sidhu Kanu unveiled in N Dinajpur

raiganj: The minister of the state in-charge of Forest; Consumer Affairs Birbaha Hansda unveiled the statue of Sidhu Kanu of the Santhal rebellion. With the initiative of Musaraf Hossain, MLA of Itahar, the statue has been set up near the Itahar High School in North Dinajpur.



Earlier during the day, members of TMC Scheduled Tribe cell of Itahar block took out a peace rally in Itahar town area. From this rally they condemned BJP’s “divisive politics,” dividing people on the lines of religion, caste and creed. Following a cultural programme the statue was unveiled by minister Birbaha Hansda.

Musaraf Hossain, the MLA Itahar said: “It was a long standing demand of the tribal people of our constituency to set up the statue of the freedom fighter Sidhu-Kanu. We have fulfilled this.”

Commenting on the Kaliyaganj issue, Hansda stated: “BJP in order to divide and rule instigates such issues. We condemned their activities. Our state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants people to stay united. Today we urged people to follow the advice of the Chief Minister”