State’s ‘Sufal Bangla Matsya’ project to provide fresh & affordable fish

Kolkata: The Fisheries department has kicked off its ambitious project ‘Sufal Bangla Matsya’, providing access to fresh, clean and affordable fish in neighbourhoods.

Several kiosks have already become operational, two of which have started functioning at number 4 bheri in Salt Lake and another at Captain’s Bheri on EM Bypass.

The programme was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 8 from a meeting at Nabanna. The Fisheries department is setting up 38 vending kiosks across urban and peri-urban areas of the state, including Kolkata, Siliguri, Malda, New Town and other key locations to begin with.

On May 14, the kiosk at number 4 bheri was started in the presence of Biplab Roy Chowdhury, minister in-charge of Fisheries department, Sujit Basu, minister in-charge of Fire and Emergency Services department and local MLA, Roshni Sen, additional chief secretary, Fisheries department, among others. The kiosk at Captain Bheri started on Thursday in the presence of Firhad Hakim, Mayor of Kolkata.

The department is also equipping these kiosks with essential infrastructure, such as aquariums with live fish, freezers and other modern equipment to support vendors and ensure quality service to consumers. The core objective of the Sufal Bangla Matsya project is to make fresh and live fish available to the people at affordable prices while maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene. The kiosks will be operated by trained vendors, including Self-Help-Groups, fishermen’s cooperatives, or eligible individuals, who will be guided in hygiene management and proper kiosk operation.

This initiative is expected to ensure better access to quality fish for the public and create employment opportunities, contributing to both economic and social development under the brand name Sufal Bangla Matsya.