State’s spending in healthcare up by seven times in last 10 years

Kolkata: Bengal government’s allotment in the health sector has gone up seven times in the past one decade.

As per data, in 2015-16, the state government had allocated funds of Rs 2,588.90 crore in the health sector while in 2024-25, the figure jumped to 19,851.73 crore. As many as 2.45 crore families enrolled for Swasthya Sathi scheme.

The Mamata Banerjee government set a record by ensuring better healthcare facilities in the state run hospitals in the past 10 years with an investment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. The ruling Trinamool Congress has recently shared on social media data highlighting how the state has witnessed a revolution in the healthcare sector under the current government.

In a post on X, Trinamool Congress said: “A decade of healthcare transformation with ₹1.5 Lakh Crore invested! Under the inspiring leadership of Smt. @MamataOfficial, Bengal’s healthcare revolution is ensuring world-class facilities and a healthier future for all. Progress that truly speaks for itself!”

According to data, the number of medical colleges in the state has gone up to 35 from 11 in the last 12 years. The number of MBBS seats have gone up from 1,300 to over 5,000. More than 2.5 crore families in the state have reaped benefits of Swasthya Sathi scheme while 160 health units were opened for free health check up. About 110 fair price shops came up in the state selling generic medicines at a discount of 70-75 per cent.

In 2011 when Mamata Banerjee came to power, there were around 56,765 beds in government hospitals. Now, the figure has gone up to 97,000. The number of government service doctors in 2011 stood at 13,413 but now the number is 18,213.

Bengal is also eyeing a major revamp in the health infrastructure in the districts as the state government has recently directed several districts to prepare a blueprint to set up critical care units for pregnant women and infants in the district and sub-divisional hospitals.