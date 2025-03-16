State’s oldest tiger dies at Jharkhali Tiger Rescue Centre

Kolkata: The state’s oldest tiger christened as ‘Sohan’ by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee died on Saturday. Sohan and another tigress who was named ‘Sohani’ by Banerjee were the first big cat inmates of Jharkhali Tiger Rescue Centre in South 24-Parganas. ‘Sohani’ died a few years ago.

The Jharkhali Tiger Rescue Centre was inaugurated by Banerjee in the year 2012 and during her visit she had named the two big cats as ‘Sohan’ and ‘Sohani’. Following the death of Sohani, her partner Sohan was suffering from age-related ailments. The authorities of the Rescue Centre took the best care and treatment for the tiger, but he died on Saturday.

Nisha Goswami, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), South 24-Parganas confirmed the death of Sohan. His last rites were performed on Saturday evening after the post-mortem examination.

In the year 2009, Sohan had entered into the human habitat at Satjelia on more than one occasion. The Forest department laid a trap and captured the tiger and then he was shifted to Alipore Zoo hospital for treatment. After he became fit, he was shifted to Jharkhali Tiger Rescue Centre. He along with Sohani were prime attractions for the visitors.

“We are extremely sad as Sohan was our favourite. However, he was 22 and for some days his vision was blurred due to cataract. He was suffering from other age-related complications too and this led to his death,” said an official of the state Forest department.