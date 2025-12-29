State’s Haringhata outlets sell eggs at affordable prices

Kolkata: With egg prices climbing sharply in the market, the West Bengal Livestock Development Corporation Limited (WBLDCL), under the Animal Resources Development (ARD) department, is currently selling eggs at fair prices through more than 800 Haringhata stalls across the state.

Retail egg prices have touched Rs 8.50 to Rs 9 per piece, while bulk rates are hovering around Rs 8, traders said. The rise has been driven by festive baking demand, higher winter consumption and increasing input costs.

“The state is committed to ensuring the economic security of the common people. This initiative not only helps people save money but also meets the demand for high-quality protein at an affordable price,” said a WBLDCL official, adding: “Eggs sold under the Haringhata brand are rich in nutritional value and widely trusted for their quality.”

The official added that while Haringhata egg prices may vary, but they are always kept at least Re 1 lower than prevailing market rates. “If eggs are selling at Rs 9 per piece in the retail market, the price at Haringhata outlets should not exceed Rs 8,” he said.

WBLDCL has significantly boosted egg production through its seven environment-controlled, air-conditioned poultry layer farms. With an annual output of around 450 million eggs, the corporation plays a key role in meeting daily consumer demand, creating employment opportunities for youth, supplying eggs at subsidised rates under various social welfare schemes, and supporting other developmental initiatives.

In addition, conventional poultry farms operated by the state government are functioning effectively in every district, further strengthening supply chains.

“The ARD department carries out consistent and disciplined efforts throughout the year to produce high-quality, nutritious eggs, keep prices affordable for common people, and deliver more than one million table eggs daily from poultry farms to household plates across the state,” another official said.