State’s four e-governance initiatives bag nat’l award

Kolkata: Four e-governance initiatives of the Bengal government has been awarded by the Computer Society of India for the year 2022.



The news was shared on Tuesday evening by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee through her Twitter handle.

“Elated to share that 4 e-governance initiatives of GoWB have recently been awarded by the Computer Society of India for the year 2022. Award of Excellence for enabling Responsive Governance through Grievance Resolution in Chief Minister’s Office, Minor Mineral Supply Chain Management System, Khadya Sathi Online and Integrated COVID-19 Management System. I congratulate every single GoWB official involved in this wonderful achievement!,” the tweet read.

Meanwhile, RailTel Corporation of India Limited, a CPSU under the Ministry of Railways has recently bagged an order from Webel Technology Ltd (WTL), a Bengal government undertaking for Capacity Enhancement of

West Bengal State Data Centre (WB-SDC).

The work order is valued at Rs 98.56 crore, including GST). This order has been acquired through an open competitive bidding process and reaffirms RailTel’s expanding customer base in this field.