State’s forests to remain closed during monsoons

Alipurduar: In adherence to conservation regulations, the West Bengal Forest department has announced the seasonal closure of eight national parks and wildlife sanctuaries across the state during the monsoon period. From June 16 to September 15, tourist access will be suspended and all eco-tourism activities, including jungle and elephant safaris, will be halted to safeguard flora and fauna during the critical breeding season.

According to the official directive, five national parks — Singalila, Neora Valley, Gorumara, Jaldapara and Buxa — along with three wildlife sanctuaries—Senchal, Mahananda and Chapramari — will be off-limits to visitors. All forest rest houses and eco-tourism centres within these areas will also remain closed.

The decision comes with the onset of monsoon in North Bengal, a time when forests experience increased plant regeneration and peak wildlife mating activity. The swelling of rivers and water bodies within these reserves further adds to the safety concerns for tourists.

However, two locations will remain partially accessible during this period. The Murti Jungle Camp in Gorumara and the Rajabhatkhawa zone of the Buxa Tiger Reserve will continue to receive visitors. Additionally, the road through Senchal leading to the Tiger Hill viewpoint via Jorebunglow will remain open for public use.

The Sunderbans, the world’s largest mangrove forest and a UNESCO World Heritage site, will also remain closed throughout this period — marking the third consecutive year it has been included under this seasonal restriction.

“This measure is part of the Integrated Resource Management Plan,” said state Forest minister Birbaha Hansda. “It’s a crucial step taken across the country to ensure a peaceful and undisturbed environment for wildlife during this sensitive time of the year.”

The Forest department has already issued notifications to all concerned authorities, including those managing Buxa Tiger Reserve, Jaldapara National Park, and other protected regions.