‘State’s farmer-friendly schemes curb migration & reduce suicide cases’

Kolkata: Since 2011, the Mamata Banerjee government’s farmer-friendly schemes and support initiatives have significantly curbed migration from Bengal and led to a sharp decline in reports of farmer suicides.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not only launched schemes like Krishak Bandhu, Bangla Shashya Bima that have benefited the farmers but also farm mechanisation through technologically-advanced agriculture machines, procurement of farmers’ produce through Sufal Bangla that have proved to be a game changer.

All these factors have contributed to reduced migration of farmers from the state and at the same time farmers’ suicide has become zero,” said Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay. The Krishak Bandhu scheme, launched in 2018-19, is a state-funded direct cash benefit transfer to farmers, including ‘bargadars’. Initially, the amount of financial assistance was Rs 5,000 for cultivable lands of one acre and more and minimum of Rs 2,000 per annum, which was doubled in 2021 with the relaunch of the Krishak Bandhu (Natun) scheme on June 17, 2021.

The financial assistance was increased to Rs 10,000 for cultivable lands of one acre and more and proportionate amount for land area below one acre with minimum of Rs 4,000 per annum in two equal instalments before Kharif and Rabi season every year.

In 2024-25, 108 lakh beneficiaries received Rs 5,385 crore and since inception, more than Rs 24,000 crore has been disbursed under the scheme. Under the Krishak Bandhu (death benefit) scheme, over 1.29 bereaved families have received Rs 2581.28 crore since inception in 2019.

In this scheme, on death of any farmer between 18 and 60 years of age, the next of kins are extended one-time financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each. Bangla Shasya Bima, crop insurance scheme running since 2019 Kharif season has seen settlement of claims of 17.55 lakh farmers’ involving Rs 678.90 crore.

“96 per cent of the farmers in the state are fragmented and hence without mechanisation, upliftment in their livelihood is an impossible proposition. In this backdrop, we have set up 808 farm machinery banks and hubs in the state from where machines for agriculture are provided to farmers offering a maximum subsidy of 80 per cent. Since 2012, 5.24 lakh farmers have been provided with 5.63 lakh machines with a total subsidy of Rs 1,177.53 crore,” said Chattopadhyay.

The Sufal Bangla has chipped in and has purchased crops particularly fruits and vegetables from farmers directly which has ensured distress selling becoming a thing of the past. “As per RBI handbook, cropping intensity is 113.14 per cent in Bengal which is the first among all states. In rice production and jute, we are number 1, while in potato production we are second after Uttar Pradesh,” said the minister.