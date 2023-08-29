MillenniumPost
Bengal

State’s fact-finding team visits JU

BY MPost29 Aug 2023 5:56 PM GMT

Kolkata: State Education department’s fact-finding team visited JU campus and held a meeting with the Registrar on Tuesday in connection with the death of the first-year student. It has sought a report from the authorities within a week. “We aim to find out administrative or infrastructural lapses for plugging them," a member of the fact-finding team said. Meanwhile, the police arrested one Nirmal

Mondal in connection with the case of a group of youths entering the JU campus in Army-like uniforms on August 23.

