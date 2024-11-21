States can take action against IPS/IAS officers: Centre tells High Court

Kolkata: The Centre informed Calcutta High Court on Thursday that states can take action against IPS/IAS officers serving in their territory and that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) was not the competent authority to do the same.

The bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya was hearing a plea that sought action against former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal for allegedly revealing the name of the victim in the RG Kar rape and murder case.

During the hearing, the Additional Solicitor General submitted a circular dated October 24 by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

It was submitted that in cases where action is to be taken against an IPS/IAS or IFS officer, the state in which the officer is serving would be competent to take such action.

The court took on record the Union’s submissions and directed the respondents to file their affidavits in opposition. The next hearing was listed for December 23.